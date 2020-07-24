NetOne loses diesel to security guards

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

TWO security guards who stole diesel from a NetOne booster in Mazowe were slapped with $1500 fine by Concession resident magistrate Nixon Mangoti yesterday.Show Mundevere (29) and Tinashe Gwanyanya were convicted after their own plea of guilty.Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that on July 15 NetOne supervisor moved around checking on their property and found generator vandalized.The two guards started throwing stones to him and eventually came out of the bush alleging that they were chasing thieves.The supervisor quizzed the security guards on the stolen Diesel and they admitted to have stolen the fuel, leading to their arrest.