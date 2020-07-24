Douglas Mwonzora suffers major blow

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Acting MDC-T Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora was dealt a blow by the Zimbabwe Republic Police after they turned down his request to hold an extra-ordinary Congress on Thursday.In a letter seen by this publication, police said, "Be kindly advised that due to COVID-19 cases that are on the increase especially local transmissions. It has been found necessary to tighten lockdown regulations to prevent the spread of the pandemic across the country."To this end, you are advised not to go ahead with your congress."Mwonzora had been holding a provincial congress to get nominations for him to take over as MDC-T President.MDC-T sources who spoke to this publication said the party's standing committee had tasked Morgen Komichi as the convenor of the Congress to approach the law enforcement agents for a clearance."Police turned down our request and then Mwonzora cunningly and nicodemuosly followed up that with a secret letter to the police proposing decentralized congresses with an average of 38 delegates each province." The source said.