PHOTOS: July 31 posters get General Chiwenga in trouble?

by Mandla Ndlovu
30 Jul 2020 at 08:25hrs | Views
Director General of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation Isaac Moyo is reported to have attended a special ZANU PF Politburo meeting on Wednesday to expose a faction aligned to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga which is alleged to be plotting to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa.


Online publication ZimLive reported that Moyo turned up with posters allegedly printed ahead of planned anti-government protests on Friday. The posters denounced Mnangagwa, while extolling his deputy.

"It was styled like Jonathan Moyo's ‘Blue Ocean' presentation in July 2017, when the target then was Mnangagwa. It was quite theatrical, but of a lesser quality. Placards were presented, allegedly seized from all 10 provinces indicating support for Chiwenga. Moyo told the Politburo the placards were allegedly going to be paraded on July 31," ZimLive quoted sources.

Zimbabweans are expected to stage mass nationwide protests on Friday the 31st of July.



Source - Byo24News

