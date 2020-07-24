Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zupco to space out passengers

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Zupco is spacing out passengers in its buses increasing social distancing, while the mandatory temperature testing, sanitisation, wearing of masks by passengers and disinfection of buses after every trip will continue.

Last night, Zupco acting chief executive Mr Evaristo Madangwa said the Ministry of Health and Child Care screened staff at the Willowvale depot on Wednesday and nine of the company employees were found positive. It was not clear if these were rapid screening tests or the diagnostic PCR tests.

"We shall continue to spray, disinfect each bus and omnibus daily," said Mr Madangwa.

"Zupco shall continue to ensure temperature checks, hand sanitisation and wearing of face masks by both passengers and crews.

"Efforts are underway to ensure continuity of service by Zupco. As we fight this pandemic we once again encourage our passengers, stakeholders and the nation at large to take all necessary precautions to curb the spread of Covid-19."


Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Death of Gukurahundi commander splits Zimbabwe into two

44 mins ago | 189 Views

'249 armed persons threaten to burn fuel stations on Friday'

49 mins ago | 459 Views

Letter to the people of Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor Sam Malaba dies

2 hrs ago | 1159 Views

WATCH: Armed sodliers take over major CBDs

3 hrs ago | 2340 Views

'Gukurahundi victims celebrate the death of Perrance Shiri'

3 hrs ago | 957 Views

WFP urgently seeks US$250m for Zimbabwe crisis

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Is someone poisoning our Generals?

5 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Zimbabwe needs a break

6 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Zanu-PF chefs plotting against Mnangagwa, Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 4538 Views

Shiri was poisoned, says his family

6 hrs ago | 5856 Views

COVID-19 disaster looming in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 889 Views

Zanu-PF youths, soldiers unleash terror

6 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Mnangagwa says 'opposition parties are terrorists'

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

Don't wear party regalia on July 31

6 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in farm wrangle

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Chin'ono bail hearing deferred to today

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

'Avoid use live ammunition on protesters'

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

SADC lawyers blast Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Zimbabwe urged to release more prisoners

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Another MDC Alliance activist 'abducted'

6 hrs ago | 344 Views

NetOne board 'disconnects' Muchenje

6 hrs ago | 656 Views

Will Shiri's demise force Mnangagwa govt to act?

6 hrs ago | 583 Views

MDC Alliance, Zanu-PF trade insults

6 hrs ago | 403 Views

Roy Bennett foundation launches fund for prodemocracy activists

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

11 Zimsec employees test positive for COVID-19

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Zanu-PF working on liquidating MDC Alliance'

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Sipepa Nkomo, Chimanikire to resurrect political careers

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa warns against demos

6 hrs ago | 389 Views

Perrance Shiri timeline

6 hrs ago | 876 Views

Civil servants struggle to use US$75 allowances

6 hrs ago | 534 Views

Police warn demonstrators

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

ZDF dismisses fake demo news

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Security forces ready to deal with demos'

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo Member found in possession of #31July protest fliers

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

People emulate leaders behaviour, rotten leaders stir rot in all the nation: APA

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

PHOTOS: July 31 posters get General Chiwenga in trouble?

7 hrs ago | 4839 Views

White farmers to get US$3.5 b compensation - only objection, looters must pay not povo

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

Douglas Mwonzora suffers major blow

7 hrs ago | 2695 Views

'Mnangagwa to shutdown internet on Friday'

8 hrs ago | 3987 Views

Zanu PF rigged election and now rigging covid-19 data with tragic consequences

8 hrs ago | 1322 Views

NetOne loses diesel to security guards

9 hrs ago | 445 Views

RBZ Farm Mechanization Saga: Kasukuwere produces V11s

18 hrs ago | 8357 Views

ZBC confirms positive Covid-19 case

19 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Kazembe Kazembe dismisses accident reports

19 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Nine ZUPCO employees test positive of Coronavirus

19 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni dumps Chamisa...reports to Thokozani Khupe?

19 hrs ago | 4998 Views

'Mthwakazi nation, not mourning the Zimbabwean terrorist Perrence Shiri'

19 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Kazembe Kazembe's accident saga deepens

20 hrs ago | 8817 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days