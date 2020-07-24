Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZDF dismisses fake demo news

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has reiterated that it has nothing to do with any illegal July 31 demonstration, as has been falsely peddled on social media platforms, and will not be involved in anti-people activities or political shenanigans.

In a statement, the ZDF said it did not involve itself "in anti-people activities designed to achieve anti-Government political and economic objectives by some malcontents within our citizenry".

Fake social media messages have produce a plethora of disinformation saying the defence forces supported a demonstration this week and that the defence forces helped the MDC-T takeover Morgan Tsvangirai House, and all have been dismissed as rubbish by the ZDF.

In a statement, Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda said the allegations were just figments of the social media websites imaginations.

"The Zimbabwe Defence Forces notes with concern the concerted efforts by some sections of the private media, which are bent on dragging the ZDF into their political scheming. This is evidenced by an online news item titled, 'Military backing demo' published by Transform Zimbabwe on Chimurenga Radio on 13 July 2020.

On the same day there was another publication by ZimEye in their article, 'The army has been used to settle politics' and that the ZDF and 'other security structures are literally used to silence, remove and oppress the people of Zimbabwe in a bid to keep ZANU-PF in power'.

Further to this scheming, ZimEye on 5 June 2020, claimed that the ZDF had helped the MDC-T, led by Thokozani Khupe to reclaim Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, formerly Harvest House, from the MDC-Alliance.

"These claims and assertions are the work of very fertile imagination of the authors of these articles, which members of the public should dismiss with the contempt they deserve. They are aimed at unfairly using the security establishment to drum up support for their planned illegal anti-Government protests."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Death of Gukurahundi commander splits Zimbabwe into two

5 mins ago | 10 Views

'249 armed persons threaten to burn fuel stations on Friday'

10 mins ago | 24 Views

Letter to the people of Zimbabwe

46 mins ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor Sam Malaba dies

1 hr ago | 632 Views

WATCH: Armed sodliers take over major CBDs

2 hrs ago | 1845 Views

'Gukurahundi victims celebrate the death of Perrance Shiri'

3 hrs ago | 846 Views

WFP urgently seeks US$250m for Zimbabwe crisis

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Is someone poisoning our Generals?

4 hrs ago | 2717 Views

Zimbabwe needs a break

5 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Zanu-PF chefs plotting against Mnangagwa, Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 4280 Views

Shiri was poisoned, says his family

5 hrs ago | 5664 Views

COVID-19 disaster looming in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 864 Views

Zanu-PF youths, soldiers unleash terror

6 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Mnangagwa says 'opposition parties are terrorists'

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

Don't wear party regalia on July 31

6 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in farm wrangle

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chin'ono bail hearing deferred to today

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

'Avoid use live ammunition on protesters'

6 hrs ago | 501 Views

SADC lawyers blast Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Zimbabwe urged to release more prisoners

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Another MDC Alliance activist 'abducted'

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

NetOne board 'disconnects' Muchenje

6 hrs ago | 607 Views

Will Shiri's demise force Mnangagwa govt to act?

6 hrs ago | 553 Views

MDC Alliance, Zanu-PF trade insults

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Roy Bennett foundation launches fund for prodemocracy activists

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

11 Zimsec employees test positive for COVID-19

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

'Zanu-PF working on liquidating MDC Alliance'

6 hrs ago | 461 Views

Sipepa Nkomo, Chimanikire to resurrect political careers

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa warns against demos

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

Perrance Shiri timeline

6 hrs ago | 830 Views

Civil servants struggle to use US$75 allowances

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

Police warn demonstrators

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zupco to space out passengers

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

'Security forces ready to deal with demos'

6 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo Member found in possession of #31July protest fliers

6 hrs ago | 533 Views

People emulate leaders behaviour, rotten leaders stir rot in all the nation: APA

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

PHOTOS: July 31 posters get General Chiwenga in trouble?

6 hrs ago | 4423 Views

White farmers to get US$3.5 b compensation - only objection, looters must pay not povo

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

Douglas Mwonzora suffers major blow

7 hrs ago | 2591 Views

'Mnangagwa to shutdown internet on Friday'

8 hrs ago | 3827 Views

Zanu PF rigged election and now rigging covid-19 data with tragic consequences

8 hrs ago | 1312 Views

NetOne loses diesel to security guards

8 hrs ago | 444 Views

RBZ Farm Mechanization Saga: Kasukuwere produces V11s

17 hrs ago | 8268 Views

ZBC confirms positive Covid-19 case

18 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Kazembe Kazembe dismisses accident reports

18 hrs ago | 2390 Views

Nine ZUPCO employees test positive of Coronavirus

18 hrs ago | 2684 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni dumps Chamisa...reports to Thokozani Khupe?

18 hrs ago | 4928 Views

'Mthwakazi nation, not mourning the Zimbabwean terrorist Perrence Shiri'

19 hrs ago | 2660 Views

Kazembe Kazembe's accident saga deepens

19 hrs ago | 8773 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days