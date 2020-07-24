Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police warn demonstrators

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned unruly elements inciting people to engage in acts of violence in an illegal demonstration tomorrow that stern action will be taken against them.

Members of the public have since been urged to report such people to the nearest police station.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police would remain firm on the ground to thwart such illegal activities.

"It has come to the attention of police that some unscrupulous individuals and groups are inciting and urging members of the public to engage in acts of violence," he said.

"Police will, therefore, take decisive action against such unruly elements. Members of the public are advised to report such plans of violence or incitement meant to destabilise the current peaceful environment in the country."

Source - the herald

