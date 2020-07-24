Latest News Editor's Choice


Perrance Shiri timeline

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
Born 11 January 1955 Joined ZANLA in 1973 and rose through the ranks to become member of the High Command in 1977.

Joined Zimbabwe National Army in 1980, attained Brigadier rank in 1982. Transferred to Air Force of Zimbabwe as Air Commodore in 1984.

Shiri was commander of an elite North-Korean trained unit, the Fifth Brigade, that cracked down on a revolt in the western province of Matabeleland province in the newly-independent Zimbabwe.

Known as the Gukurahundi Massacre, the bloodbath claimed some 20,000 lives, according to the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe, a figure supported by Amnesty International. It was at this time that Shiri started referring to himself as 'black Jesus'.

Shiri served for years as commander of the air force before taking up a post as land and agriculture minister under Mnangagwa after a coup that ousted longtime ruler Robert Mugabe in November 2017. Shiri, who was a cousin of Mugabe, helped to oust him.

1986, Shiri took up a place at the Royal College of Defence Studies in London, described as one of the prestigious defence academic institutions in Britain.

BMATT commander General Sir Edward Jones, who commanded the British Military Advisory and Training team from 1983 to 1985 spoke highly of Perence Shiri: "Undoubtedly he was the man who was going to be important in Zimbabwe and I think it was important that we should influence him positively in so far as we could."

In 1992, Shiri was appointed Commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, taking over from Air Chief Marshal Josiah Tungamirai Air Chief Marshal of Air Force of Zimbabwe from 1992 – 2017

1998 – 2002

DRC Campaign Shiri was in command of the Zimbabwean troops at the start of the DRC War to offer massive military support to DRC President Laurent Kabila who was fighting rebels supported by Rwanda and Uganda. It was Shiri who decided that the Zimbabwean contingent would defend N'Djili and its airport.

2002 the European Union barred then Air Marshal Shiri from entering the EU and on 6 March 2003, George W. Bush ordered the blocking of any of Shiri's property in the United States. Shiri survived an ambush on 13 December 2008, while driving to his farm. According to police, he was accosted by unknown people who shot at his car. In October 2013, Shiri lost his son Titus "Tito" Takudzwa Chikerema aged 21.

 
On 30 November 2017, Shiri was appointed Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. On 18 December he was promoted from Air Marshall to Air Chief Marshal upon retirement 29 July 2020 – Shiri dies after having been hospitalised two days.

