Sipepa Nkomo, Chimanikire to resurrect political careers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former legislators Gift Chimanikire and Samuel Sipepa Nkomo are set to bounce back in Parliament after the MDC-T forwarded their names to the Speaker of the National Assembly as replacement for the 21 lawmakers recalled.The recalled legislators were rooting for MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa instead of MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe who was given the reins by a Supreme Court ruling, in an acting capacity, pending the holding of an extraordinary congress.