Sipepa Nkomo, Chimanikire to resurrect political careers

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Former legislators Gift Chimanikire and Samuel Sipepa Nkomo are set to bounce back in Parliament after the MDC-T forwarded their names to the Speaker of the National Assembly as replacement for the 21 lawmakers recalled.

The recalled legislators were rooting for MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa instead of MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe who was given the reins by a Supreme Court ruling, in an acting capacity, pending the holding of an extraordinary congress.


Source - Business Times

