11 Zimsec employees test positive for COVID-19

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
AT least 11 Zimsec employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

This was confirmed in statement by the organisation which indicated that it has closed its offices to facilitate thorough disinfection of our offices as a precautionary measure to mitigate against the spread of COVID 19.

"This measure has been taken after 11 members of staff tested positive to the virus. The 11 members were subjected to the Rapid Diagnostic Test and we await the results of the PCR tests. The affected members are being attended to in line with the WHO and the Ministry of Health and Child Care guidelines."

The closure of the ZIMSEC Head Office and Harare Region Branch is Wednesday 29 July 2020 to Monday 3 August 2020. Normal business activity is expected to resume on Tuesday 4 August 2020.




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days