Roy Bennett foundation launches fund for prodemocracy activists

A FOUNDATION started by the late opposition MDC stalwart Roy "Pachedu" Benett says it will support prodemocracy and political activists.The Roy Bennett Foundation (RBF), a self-funded pro-democracy organisation says it supports promoting freedom of expression and good governance, and has called out on "victims of injustice and political oppression in Zimbabwe" to reach out to them for backing.Secretary-general of the foundation Kurt Louis Heyns said in a statement yesterday: "The organisation was founded by the late honourable Roy Leslie Bennett, who was a radical and fearless pro-democracy politician and business giant."It said Bennett, who died in a helicopter crash the US state of New Mexico in January 2018, had allocated a big share of his billion-dollar worth estate to the foundation", which was now standing in solidarity with political injustice victims."In that spirit, we wish to pledge financial support to all political activists who will and those that have been persecuted for the call to express constitutional rights to demonstrate in the July 31, 2020 national protest."