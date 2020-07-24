News / National
Another MDC Alliance activist 'abducted'
THE MDC Alliance Bulawayo province yesterday claimed that suspected State security agents on Tuesday night abducted and tortured another party activist, Nyasha Musundire.
The opposition has been reporting a wave of attempted abductions or abductions of its members in recent days, in what the party claims are acts aimed at instilling fear in its members ahead of the July 31 protests.
On Sunday night, Bulawayo MDC Alliance youth activist Takunda Madzana was reportedly subjected to electric shocks after his alleged abduction from his house.
Reports also said the director for the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation (DDF), Mthulisi Hanana, and activist Josphat Ngulube survived kidnap attempts at their respective
homes on Monday night. Hanana and Ngulube were trending on social media after they were pictured distributing the #ZanuPFMustGo face masks in the city.
"Three armed suspected State security agents abducted MDC Alliance Bulawayo South ward 21 youth chairman Nyasha Musundire from his Sizinda home at 12 midnight, took him to a bush in Pumula South, tortured him heavily while naked and dumped him at the Nkulumane traffic lights," MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza said yesterday.
"The three suspected State security agents were accompanied by other assailants who remained in the two vehicles that were parked outside Nyasha's house. Nyasha is seeking medical attention."
Police have denied involvement in the alleged abduction of human rights and opposition activists.
Government and the ruling Zanu-PF party argue this is a "script" aimed at tarnishing their image, and stalling reengagement efforts.
However, in June, the United Nations called on government to immediately end the reported pattern of disappearances and torture aimed at suppressing protests and dissent.
The call came after opposition legislator Joanah Mamombe (Harare West) and activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were allegedly abducted, tortured and sexually assaulted after participating in a peaceful demonstration in Harare's Warren Park high-density suburb.
Last week, UN experts expressed grave alarm over concerns this was not an isolated incident.
They also urged the government to allow official visits by UN human rights experts with a view to assessing the human rights situation in the country.
Source - newsday