Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Another MDC Alliance activist 'abducted'

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC Alliance Bulawayo province yesterday claimed that suspected State security agents on Tuesday night abducted and tortured another party activist, Nyasha Musundire.

The opposition has been reporting a wave of attempted abductions or abductions of its members in recent days, in what the party claims are acts aimed at instilling fear in its members ahead of the July 31 protests.

On Sunday night, Bulawayo MDC Alliance youth activist Takunda Madzana was reportedly subjected to electric shocks after his alleged abduction from his house.

Reports also said the director for the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation (DDF), Mthulisi Hanana, and activist Josphat Ngulube survived kidnap attempts at their respective
homes on Monday night. Hanana and Ngulube were trending on social media after they were pictured distributing the #ZanuPFMustGo face masks in the city.

"Three armed suspected State security agents abducted MDC Alliance Bulawayo South ward 21 youth chairman Nyasha Musundire from his Sizinda home at 12 midnight, took him to a bush in Pumula South, tortured him heavily while naked and dumped him at the Nkulumane traffic lights," MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza said yesterday.

"The three suspected State security agents were accompanied by other assailants who remained in the two vehicles that were parked outside Nyasha's house. Nyasha is seeking medical attention."

Police have denied involvement in the alleged abduction of human rights and opposition activists.

Government and the ruling Zanu-PF party argue this is a "script" aimed at tarnishing their image, and stalling reengagement efforts.

However, in June, the United Nations called on government to immediately end the reported pattern of disappearances and torture aimed at suppressing protests and dissent.

The call came after opposition legislator Joanah Mamombe (Harare West) and activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were allegedly abducted, tortured and sexually assaulted after participating in a peaceful demonstration in Harare's Warren Park high-density suburb.

Last week, UN experts expressed grave alarm over concerns this was not an isolated incident.

They also urged the government to allow official visits by UN human rights experts with a view to assessing the human rights situation in the country.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Death of Gukurahundi commander splits Zimbabwe into two

3 mins ago | 8 Views

'249 armed persons threaten to burn fuel stations on Friday'

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Letter to the people of Zimbabwe

44 mins ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor Sam Malaba dies

1 hr ago | 614 Views

WATCH: Armed sodliers take over major CBDs

2 hrs ago | 1820 Views

'Gukurahundi victims celebrate the death of Perrance Shiri'

3 hrs ago | 837 Views

WFP urgently seeks US$250m for Zimbabwe crisis

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Is someone poisoning our Generals?

4 hrs ago | 2694 Views

Zimbabwe needs a break

5 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Zanu-PF chefs plotting against Mnangagwa, Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 4264 Views

Shiri was poisoned, says his family

5 hrs ago | 5655 Views

COVID-19 disaster looming in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 862 Views

Zanu-PF youths, soldiers unleash terror

6 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Mnangagwa says 'opposition parties are terrorists'

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

Don't wear party regalia on July 31

6 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in farm wrangle

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chin'ono bail hearing deferred to today

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

'Avoid use live ammunition on protesters'

6 hrs ago | 499 Views

SADC lawyers blast Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Zimbabwe urged to release more prisoners

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

NetOne board 'disconnects' Muchenje

6 hrs ago | 605 Views

Will Shiri's demise force Mnangagwa govt to act?

6 hrs ago | 551 Views

MDC Alliance, Zanu-PF trade insults

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

Roy Bennett foundation launches fund for prodemocracy activists

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

11 Zimsec employees test positive for COVID-19

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

'Zanu-PF working on liquidating MDC Alliance'

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

Sipepa Nkomo, Chimanikire to resurrect political careers

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa warns against demos

6 hrs ago | 375 Views

Perrance Shiri timeline

6 hrs ago | 829 Views

Civil servants struggle to use US$75 allowances

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

Police warn demonstrators

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

ZDF dismisses fake demo news

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zupco to space out passengers

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

'Security forces ready to deal with demos'

6 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo Member found in possession of #31July protest fliers

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

People emulate leaders behaviour, rotten leaders stir rot in all the nation: APA

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

PHOTOS: July 31 posters get General Chiwenga in trouble?

6 hrs ago | 4405 Views

White farmers to get US$3.5 b compensation - only objection, looters must pay not povo

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

Douglas Mwonzora suffers major blow

7 hrs ago | 2586 Views

'Mnangagwa to shutdown internet on Friday'

8 hrs ago | 3822 Views

Zanu PF rigged election and now rigging covid-19 data with tragic consequences

8 hrs ago | 1311 Views

NetOne loses diesel to security guards

8 hrs ago | 444 Views

RBZ Farm Mechanization Saga: Kasukuwere produces V11s

17 hrs ago | 8266 Views

ZBC confirms positive Covid-19 case

18 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Kazembe Kazembe dismisses accident reports

18 hrs ago | 2389 Views

Nine ZUPCO employees test positive of Coronavirus

18 hrs ago | 2684 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni dumps Chamisa...reports to Thokozani Khupe?

18 hrs ago | 4926 Views

'Mthwakazi nation, not mourning the Zimbabwean terrorist Perrence Shiri'

19 hrs ago | 2660 Views

Kazembe Kazembe's accident saga deepens

19 hrs ago | 8773 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days