Chin'ono bail hearing deferred to today

by Staff reporter
30 Jul 2020
THE bail hearing for journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who is accused of inciting the public to revolt against the Zanu-PF government, was deferred to today after the State failed to bring a transcript of proceedings from the Harare Magistrates Court to the High Court.

The journalist was denied bail by magistrate Ngoni Nduna who called him a danger to society.

Chin'ono, who is represented by Beatrice Mtetwa, registered complaints against the police, which included the illegal nature of the arrest as evidenced by the violent manner in which it was effected.

Police broke the glass on the sliding doors at Chin'ono's home to gain entry.

Mtetwa also complained that the arresting officers failed to identify themselves or inform Chin'ono of his rights.

The State, represented by Whisper Mabhaudhi, opposed bail on the grounds that Chin'ono had connections with foreigners and would likely abscond.

Mabhaudhi alleged that Chin'ono was likely to interfere with investigations and destroy evidence.

The matter will be heard before Justice Tawanda Chitapi.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days