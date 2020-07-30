Latest News Editor's Choice


Don't wear party regalia on July 31

by Staff reporter
30 Jul 2020 at 09:04hrs | Views
ZANU-PF acting deputy secretary for youth affairs Tendai Chirau yesterday claimed his party had unmasked a plot by protesters to use Zanu-PF regalia to cause anarchy during tomorrow's planned protests.

In a statement discouraging party supporters from wearing party regalia, Chirau said, "the evil plot" was meant to hoodwink unsuspecting citizens that Zanu-PF was behind acts of anarchy.

The motive, Chirau said, was to demonise and tarnish the ruling party's name.

"It has come to our (attention) vigilant Zanu-PF youth league security department that merchants of anarchy and terror have hatched a sinister false flag operation wherein they plan to wear Zanu-PF regalia during their planned demonic spree of looting and destruction, disguised as a demonstration on July 31," Chirau said.

"I hereby encourage all our Zanu-PF youth league members not to wear their party regalia on July 31 in order to expose and totally invalidate the enemy's plot."

Chirau said the Zanu-PF youths would return fire with fire if provoked. His claims come after Zanu-PF acting national spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa early this week told party members to beat up protesters, claiming self-defence was a constitutional right.

ZimRights said Chinamasa was preaching hate speech and incitement to commit violence which is prohibited by the laws of Zimbabwe and in violation of fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution.

"By inciting his supporters to commit violence against anti-corruption protesters, Chinamasa is putting the lives of many Zimbabweans in danger," the rights lobby group said.

"ZimRights is urging the ZHRC (Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission) and the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to investigate the statements by Chinamasa and have the law take its course."

Source - newsday

