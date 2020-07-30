COVID-19 disaster looming in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The opposition MDC Alliance yesterday said the regime had failed to manage the pandemic, warning of more COVID-19 deaths that a disaster was looming if the situation did not improve."We are concerned with the regime's mismanagement of the pandemic," MDC Alliance vice-president Tendai Biti said."The first omission has been the failure to conduct adequate testing for our people. The regime has failed to isolate, to track and to quarantine victims of COVID-19."That failure is seen now in the massive growth of the number of persons infected by local transmission."Biti added: "We place responsibility for the rise in COVID-19 cases on the doors of the regime, on the doors of Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa."What is now happening is that the combination of COVID-19, the combination of a very cold winter, a hungry population that doesn't have jobs, food, you have seen the emergence in Zimbabwe of a slow genocide. Anyone who lives near a funeral yard you would have seen a massive increase in the number of people being buried."