'Gukurahundi victims celebrate the death of Perrance Shiri'

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Victims of the Gukurahundi genocide that took place in the 1980s are celebrating the death of former 5th Brigade Commander Perrance Shiri, Ibhetshu lika Zulu Secretary-General Mbuso Fuzwayo has said.

In an exclusive interview with this publication, Fuzwayo said, "The victims of genocide are celebrating the death of a man who caused the death of over 20 000 defenseless, innocent men and women and the young ones.  He led the genocide with the support of the late accused 1 Robert Mugabe, accused 2 Emmerson Mnangagwa and he was accused 3. It is refreshing to hear that he is dead, sadly didn't get a chance to go and answer to why he killed the over 20 000 defenseless men and woman."

Fuzwayo said although the victims did not manage to get the truth from Shiri, they are happy that he failed to defeat death.

"We might have been denied justice but we say may his soul not find peace where ever he is, families were expecting that he will one day have ubuntu and apologize and tell them where those they abducted are.

" We needed truth but for over 33 years he didn't care to tell the nation the whereabouts of the 25 men from Silobela area, teachers and other villagers taken all over Matabeleland n midlands. He might have defeated the defenseless using the machine gun and bayonets but he couldn't defeat death"

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has mourned Shiri and described him as a true patriot.

"I am deeply saddened to inform the nation of the death of the Minister of Agriculture, Air Chief Marshall (rtd) Perrance Shiri, a long time friend and colleague. Cde Shiri was a true patriot, who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of this country," Mnangagwa said on Wednesday.



Source - Byo24News

