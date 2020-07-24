Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Armed sodliers take over major CBDs

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Armed soldiers and police officers stormed Harare and Bulawayo on Thursday beating up people and shutting down shops.

In Bulawayo, armed soldiers and police entered the Central Business District shutdown shops and beat up everyone who was in the area.


Roadblocks were mounted all over major roads leading to the city.

In Harare, a similar operation was implemented with police telling motorists not to enter the CBD. Those that defied the directive we beaten up.

Similar reports came in from Kwekwe and Gweru.
Speaking on the matter Senior journalist Brezhnev Maalaba said, "Predictably, the Zimbabwean government has deployed soldiers ahead of tomorrow's anti-corruption protest. People are being chased away from town. The military is Zanu-PF's only trump card."
Watch the video below:




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days