WATCH: God's message about Job Sikhala

by Mandla Ndlovu

Faith In God Ministries Eagle Life Assembly leader Prophet Blessing Samuel Chiza has urged the body of Christ to pray for MDC Deputy National Chairperson Job Sikhala because God wants to use him mightily in the nation of Zimbabwe.A video of Chiza prophesying on the matter has gone viral on social media.In the video, Chiza says God told him to ask the church to pray for long life to be given to Sikhala because he will work with the church on an assignment in Zimbabwe.Wath the video below: