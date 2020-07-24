Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed police officers storm ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu's house

by Mandla Ndlovu
6 hrs ago | Views
Armed members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police stormed the house of Mduduzi Mathuthu the Editor of online publication ZimLive.

Mathuthu posted on Twitter that: Police at my house.

Senior journalist Dumisani Muleya said the police have picked up Mathuthu's nephews.

"The Harare regime is angrily lashing out: after arresting Hopewell Chin'ono, police now hunting down Mduduzi Mathuthu, the journalist who first wrote Draxgate scandal on Covid; nephews picked up. Chin'ono and others helped the story. Opposition and civic activists under siege."

This is a developing story….



Source - Byo24News

