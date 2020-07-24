News / National
Armed police officers storm ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu's house
Armed members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police stormed the house of Mduduzi Mathuthu the Editor of online publication ZimLive.
Mathuthu posted on Twitter that: Police at my house.
Senior journalist Dumisani Muleya said the police have picked up Mathuthu's nephews.
"The Harare regime is angrily lashing out: after arresting Hopewell Chin'ono, police now hunting down Mduduzi Mathuthu, the journalist who first wrote Draxgate scandal on Covid; nephews picked up. Chin'ono and others helped the story. Opposition and civic activists under siege."
Toyota Hilux civ plates, cops with AKs at @zimlive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu's house @ZimMediaReview @EdmundKudzayi @edmnangagwa journalism under attack pic.twitter.com/NhS43DEhJw— LENIN NDEBELE. (@CdeLENIN) July 30, 2020
We're extremely concerned for the welfare of our editor @Mathuthu. Efforts to reach him by telephone have been unsuccessful. https://t.co/QHda4jxR5I— ZimLive (@zimlive) July 30, 2020
