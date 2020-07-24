Armed police officers storm ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu's house

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

We're extremely concerned for the welfare of our editor @Mathuthu. Efforts to reach him by telephone have been unsuccessful. https://t.co/QHda4jxR5I — ZimLive (@zimlive) July 30, 2020

This is a developing story….

Armed members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police stormed the house of Mduduzi Mathuthu the Editor of online publication ZimLive.Mathuthu posted on Twitter that: Police at my house.Senior journalist Dumisani Muleya said the police have picked up Mathuthu's nephews."The Harare regime is angrily lashing out: after arresting Hopewell Chin'ono, police now hunting down Mduduzi Mathuthu, the journalist who first wrote Draxgate scandal on Covid; nephews picked up. Chin'ono and others helped the story. Opposition and civic activists under siege."