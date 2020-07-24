Mnangagwa reveals what killed Perrance Shiri

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former 5th Brigade Commander Perrance succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed.Mnangagwa told mourners who were gathered at Shiri's house that, "Now that it is confirmed that Minister Shiri died of Covid 19, we will follow World Health Organisation regulations on how the funeral should proceed."Mnangagwa made the pronouncements after family spokesperson Benjamin Chikerema (Junior) told journalists that Shiri was poisoned and died after severe vomiting."We have noted social media reports of COVID-19 suspicions. Although we cannot rule that out, what we know for now is that he started vomiting severely and was attended to by doctors who suspected food poisoning." Chikerema said. "He started vomiting and was taken to the doctors who said they suspected he had eaten poisoned food. Around 3am, he started having difficulties in breathing and died when he was being taken to a Chinese facility."Shiri commanded the 5th Brigade that killed more 20 000 people during the Gukurahundi genocide.