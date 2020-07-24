News / National
Police attempt to arrest #ZANUPFMustGo founder
Members of the Zimbabwe Republi attempted to nab Thandekile Moyo the creator of the #ZANUPRmustGo campaign using relatives of ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu.
Mathuthu's close associate Professor Jonathan Moyo said the police asked one of Mathuthu's relative to lure Thandekile to them.
"Before raiding @Mathuthu's house, @PoliceZimbabwe in Byo arrested three of Mduduzi's nephews: Amandlenkosi Mathuthu, Advent Mathuthu & Tawanda Muchehiwa. They forced Tawanda to call and try and lure @Mamoxn to the Police by saying: the flyers are ready, come and see them. Shocking!" Moyo said.
The police have been launching raids on homes belonging to Josphat Ngulube and Mthulisi Hanana who have been ndistibuting flyers with the hashtag.
Mathuthu is currently in hiding. The police are accusing him of possessing subversive equipment used to incite Zimbabweans to engage in an illegal demonstration on Friday.
This is the message from lawyer:— Thandekile Moyo (@CurateByo) July 30, 2020
"Actually l can confirm, l've seen the other 2 who allege they were arrested with Tawanda & he was bundled in a different car, he is missing.
The Police are saying they know nothing about him."
I am deeply worried for his safety!#ZanupfMustGo
Source - Byo24News