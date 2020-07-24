Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police attempt to arrest #ZANUPFMustGo founder

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Members of the Zimbabwe Republi attempted to nab Thandekile Moyo the creator of the #ZANUPRmustGo campaign using relatives of ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu.

Mathuthu's close associate Professor Jonathan Moyo said the police asked one of Mathuthu's relative to lure Thandekile to them.

"Before raiding  @Mathuthu's house, @PoliceZimbabwe in Byo arrested three of Mduduzi's nephews: Amandlenkosi Mathuthu, Advent Mathuthu & Tawanda Muchehiwa. They forced Tawanda to call and try and lure @Mamoxn to the Police by saying: the flyers are ready, come and see them. Shocking!" Moyo said.

The police have been launching raids on homes belonging to Josphat Ngulube and Mthulisi Hanana who have been ndistibuting flyers with the hashtag.

Mathuthu is currently in hiding. The police are accusing him of possessing subversive equipment used to incite Zimbabweans to engage in an illegal demonstration on Friday.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days