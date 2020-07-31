Police uncover demo plot

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE yesterday unearthed a plot by some vigilante groups linked to the country's opposition parties to commit acts of banditry that include burning service stations and barricading roads to trigger unrest in the country. However, police have assured the public that the country's security forces will be on top of the situation.This comes as President Mnangagwa has assured Zimbabweans that the country's security forces will be on full alert to thwart any form of insurgency that the MDC-A, in cohorts with some anti-Zimbabwe forces, has been working overtime to cause mayhem.At a Press briefing, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said "all security arms of Government are on full alert and will deal decisively with any individuals or groups fomenting violence and sending threats".He said the police and other security arms of the Government would be out in full force to protect the prevailing peace."Police are aware of various attempts to incite the public through the social media with one group calling itself "31 July Peaceful Demonstrations (3)", threatening to burn a service station in Mvuma on July 31, 2020, and barricade the Harare-Masvingo highway and all roads leading to police stations."The group is led by a group administrator with the cell number +27653302446 and has 249 group members with some claiming to be in possession of firearms. These will be regarded as terrorists," Asst Comm Nyathi said.In a stern warning to those who are behind the subversive plots, Asst Comm Nyathi said the country's security forces will remain firmly on the ground to decisively deal with any unruly elements so as to preserve peace.Yesterday police tightened security in most cities so as to ensure that peace prevailed in the country against a backdrop of public violence incitement by some terrorist organisations linked to the MDC-A that would want to unleash violence today just as they did in August 2018 after losing the harmonised elections and repeated in January 2019."The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) urges members of the public to conduct their day to day and normal activities in a peaceful atmosphere and cooperate with police and other security service members who are maintaining law and order in the country. All security arms of the Government are on full alert and will deal decisively with any individuals or groups fomenting violence and sending threats or provocative messages through the social media or any other means," he said.As such, Asst Comm Nyathi assured the public that no form of violence would take place in the country today and anyone who is found on the wrong side of the law will face the consequences. He also dismissed as "blatant lies" social media concoctions that the country's security services are in support of the illegal demonstration plot."The security services will remain resolute in defence of the country's security and the safety of all Zimbabweans. The public is also urged to report any incidence of intimidation, incitements or threats to their nearest police station or members of the security forces who are conducting patrols in their local areas," he said.On Wednesday, President Mnangagwa warned that security forces "will be vigilant and on high alert" to deal with any attempts to destabilise the constitutionally-elected Government or create a public health disaster by mass breaching of the lockdown.While addressing the 342 Zanu PF Politburo session, the First Secretary and President Mnangagwa said the planned insurrection is linked to past schemes to destabilise the nation.He said with the country set to remember its sons and daughters who paid the ultimate price to free Zimbabwe, Zanu PF was emboldened and inspired by the upcoming Heroes Day commemorations due in August and will defend the prevailing peace.