Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF suspends Chizema

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF yesterday suspended the party's secretary for Health Cleveria Chizema for further investigation after the security department presented a report on how internal forces are fomenting discord in the party working with some senior officials.

Speaking after the 342nd session of the Politburo in Harare on Wednesday, Zanu-PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Patrick Chinamasa confirmed Chizema's suspension after fliers printed by a former youth league official and spreading falsehoods, were found at her home.

"As of now we had only concrete evidence of fliers left at Mai Chizema's house in March and not removed. They were not reported to anyone else, or to the security authorities and were found at her house just a few days ago.

"The Politburo was not satisfied with her explanation, so she pleaded innocent and we feel that we cannot investigate this matter scientifically if she remains in office. She was suspended pending full investigations. The full investigations hopefully will nail the other individuals who have been working with outside forces," said Chinamasa.

Chinamasa said that the Secretary for Security Lovemore Matuke presented a report that detailed how some outside forces were busy fomenting discord in the party, working with some senior officials and the rank and file to destabilise the party.

"The same individuals have been burning the midnight candle, wishing to propagate disunity between President Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. The culprits are trying to smear Vice President Chiwenga at the same time trying to psyche our unsuspecting people into thinking that the party was divided.

"That those calling for the demonstration had been funded huge sums of money by hostile forces to print fake fliers bearing the name of the senior leadership in the party as purportedly supporting the demonstrations despite that such leaders have no knowledge of these culprits," said Chinamasa.

He added that the report outlined that there is one Tinashe Maduza, who is a former Youth League member, who was printing and distributing fliers in the name of the party leaders.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE Update of #31July protest

4 hrs ago | 6067 Views

BREAKING: MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere

15 mins ago | 40 Views

Israel Dube: Mnangagwa and Mliswa are not Mashonaland: Mashonaland is not mourning the death of Perrance Shiri

42 mins ago | 222 Views

'Mnangagwa urinates on the graves of Zimbabwe's heroes' Malema says

46 mins ago | 426 Views

19 COVID-19 patients risk death...soldiers block driver from supplying oxygen

1 hr ago | 502 Views

'Perrance Shiri died after repenting of Gukurahundi sins'

2 hrs ago | 1265 Views

#31July mass protests situation in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 4313 Views

Perence Shiri the Zimbabwean own hero

3 hrs ago | 1306 Views

LIVE Update of #31July protest

4 hrs ago | 6067 Views

Noic, Sakunda sucked in US$17m loan scandal

4 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Global financiers shut out Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Fresh farm seizures soiling Zimbabwe's image?

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zesa workers rally behind Gata

4 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Zimbabweans labour under Zanu-PF debt concrete slab

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Security forces clear city centre ahead of planned protests

4 hrs ago | 569 Views

Senior doctors down tools

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Shiri burial today

4 hrs ago | 778 Views

Protests are a human right: UN experts

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Protests will go on, organisers insist

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

1 more week in jail for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Kasukuwere says his hands are clean

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

US embassy warns its citizens to stay off Zimbabwe streets

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mutodi escapes with a warning

5 hrs ago | 1459 Views

MSU postpone examinations due to protests

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mugabe's relative jailed for swindling soldier, cop

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Opposition party distances self from its leader's utterances

5 hrs ago | 517 Views

Masiyiwa struggles to sell stake in Liquid

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

EcoCash probe delays Cassava financials

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Private sector now controlling Zimbabwe State'

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Violence has no place in our civilised society

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Go well Gudo Guru

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Government should stop crying wolf

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Sanii Makhalima is set to break his silence

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Protests: Army takes charge

5 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Mnangagwa vows to put down protests

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mutodi withdraws theft case

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Crackdown on activists intensifies ahead of July 31 protests

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Shiri died in his car while trying to get help

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

No power cuts till year end, industry assured

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe cattle, donkeys border jumps into Botswana, shot dead

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Security forces on high alert

5 hrs ago | 218 Views

Govts can restrict protests - UN

5 hrs ago | 335 Views

Court halts $7.5m State funding for MDC formations

5 hrs ago | 1519 Views

3 in court over illegal gathering

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

Nurses' strike illegal, says HSB

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Police uncover demo plot

5 hrs ago | 604 Views

Police attempt to arrest #ZANUPFMustGo founder

16 hrs ago | 7755 Views

Police abduct Mduduzi Mathuthu's sister...hold her as ransom

17 hrs ago | 3967 Views

Mnangagwa reveals what killed Perrance Shiri

19 hrs ago | 9056 Views

Armed police officers storm ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu's house

19 hrs ago | 2661 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days