MSU postpone examinations due to protests

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
MIDLANDS State University (MSU) was forced to postpone examinations for final year students yesterday as panic gripped the Zanu-PF government ahead of the planned anti-government demonstrations scheduled for today.

Scores of students, who have been writing their final year examinations at the Harare campus since Monday, were turned away yesterday.

They were advised that the examinations had been postponed to August 4 next week on the orders of vice-chancellor Victor Muzvidziwa because "the environment is not normal".

"We have been told by an official at the university that examinations have been postponed to August 4 next week," one student, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

"The vice-chancellor directed the university to postpone the examinations, saying the environment was not conducive. The lady at the campus advised us to check on Monday if the conditions will have improved to allow for the continuation of the examinations."

Zimbabweans woke up to a heavy presence of armed soldiers and police officers who cordoned off major highways leading into the capital, Harare, to thwart a planned demonstration.

Source - newsday

