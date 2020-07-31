Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutodi escapes with a warning

by Staff reporter
31 Jul 2020 at 07:44hrs | Views
EMBATTLED former Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi was on Wednesday ordered to apologise to the party for misbehaving when he appeared before a disciplinary hearing in Marondera.

The hearing was held following a series of postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The musician-cum-politician was fired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on May 21 after tangling with Foreign minister Sibusiso Moyo before Zanu-PF's Mashonaland East province issued him with a prohibition order.

Efforts to get a comment from the provincial disciplinary committee chairperson Michael Madanha were fruitless.

However, a top party official, who declined to be named, said Mutodi was "warned" before being ordered to apologise.

"The disciplinary hearing was finally conducted in Marondera on Wednesday. The matter is not over yet. Mutodi was warned over his conduct and was ordered to apologise to the party for his misconduct. He will not retain his provincial executive post, but will remain an MP. The party saw it fit to let him be the Goromonzi legislator," the source said.

Since his sacking, Mutodi has been inactive on social media and has shunned public life.

During a provincial co-ordinating committee meeting held in Marondera recently, the Goromonzi West lawmaker cut a lone figure as he occupied the back seats.



Source - newsday

