1 more week in jail for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
JOURNALIST Hopewell Chin'ono and Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume will spend another weekend in jail after the State asked for postponement of their matters, saying they were yet to prepare a response to the application for bail.

The two were arrested last week for allegedly inciting Zimbabweans to protest against government.

High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi, who presided over the matters, was told by the State that the prosecutor handling Chin'ono's matter was not available due to other commitments at the Supreme Court and would only be available on Monday August 3.

Ngarivhume's matter, which was held separately, was also postponed to Monday for the same reason.

The State said it would file a response today for the matter to be decided.

The duo is represented by Beatrice Mtetwa, Gift Mtisi, Douglas Coltart and Moses Nkomo.

Source - newsday

