Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Shiri burial today

by Staff reporter
31 Jul 2020 at 07:51hrs | Views
THE late Lands minister and former Air Force boss, Perrance Shiri has been declared national hero and will be buried at the national shrine today, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said yesterday.

Shiri died on Monday and COVID-19 tests conducted on his body yesterday showed that he had the virus. His driver died on Saturday and was buried on Sunday amid fears he succumbed to COVID-19.

"Our hero will be buried tomorrow at 2pm and it will be strictly for a few people," Mutsvangwa said.

Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said all World Health Organisation guidelines would be followed at Shiri's burial at the national shrine, with a few people in attendance.

Usually, burial of national heroes is in the morning, but Shiri will be buried in the afternoon after a church service tomorrow.

The Shiri family spokesperson Nimrod Chikerema said a church service would be held in the morning before the burial.

Some family members told NewsDay that they suspected that Shiri had died of poisoning after he started vomiting severely on Sunday while doctors who attended to him also suspected poisoning.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SA based couple donates PPEs to Ezra Tshisa Sibanda Initiative

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Chamisa advisers must resign, says Mpofu

13 mins ago | 66 Views

We are tired of being abused: Sikhala

16 mins ago | 81 Views

'Mnangagwa enforces Gukurahundi terror tactics'

58 mins ago | 248 Views

WATCH: Armed police and army vehicles storm Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 1604 Views

July 31 widens Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

3 hrs ago | 2669 Views

Shutdown continues amid tension

3 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Doctors scoff at Mnangagwa plea

3 hrs ago | 958 Views

July 31 exposed Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Mwonzora's fight with Chamisa not personal

3 hrs ago | 1231 Views

4 die in road accident

3 hrs ago | 1033 Views

NRZ top managers fired

3 hrs ago | 892 Views

A passport is a privilege in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

I do not know that Shiri was a hero

3 hrs ago | 1386 Views

CIO bosses violated the constitution

3 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabweans still have a right to protest

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Massive mealie meal and bread shortage looming in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 407 Views

Covid-19 delays jatropha energy project comeback

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

ZSE reopens amid $240m loss

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Ex-DeMbare boss dies

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Musona strikes ahead of season kickoff

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Dangarembga arrest triggers global storm

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Decaying infrastructure drags Zimbabwe to Stone Age

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Abductions rock region

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Elderly barred from funerals

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Fake fertilisers floods the market

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Violent clampdown unmasks Mnangagwa's govt

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

How white farmers clinched US$3,5 billion deal

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Tajamuka/Sesjikile leader explains no-show at #31July protests

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Gwanda miners disarm police to release friend

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Borehole drilling scam surfaces

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chamisa's MDC, an American Trojan horse

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Luveve residents hit back at BCC

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zupco fares up 100%

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Highlanders seek free use of BF

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

'Anger can be a symptom of some mental illness'

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mahere and other political activists granted bail

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zacc targets Gweru City Council

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bulawayo water charges up by 2 000%

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

'60 arrested, 16 injured in #31July protests'

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zesa boss suspended over graft allegations

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa a fool, says Julius Malema

3 hrs ago | 812 Views

13 arrests as army, police quash demo

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

MDC supporters under siege in Harare South

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

British MP calls for more sanctions against Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Woman commits suicide over sadza

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Essential service workers bemoan delays at checkpoints

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Exiled Zipra ex-combatants slam Shiri

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

In Zimbabwe, no one can breathe

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Compensating white farmers hypocritical, says Zapu

4 hrs ago | 41 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days