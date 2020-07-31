Shiri burial today

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE late Lands minister and former Air Force boss, Perrance Shiri has been declared national hero and will be buried at the national shrine today, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said yesterday.Shiri died on Monday and COVID-19 tests conducted on his body yesterday showed that he had the virus. His driver died on Saturday and was buried on Sunday amid fears he succumbed to COVID-19."Our hero will be buried tomorrow at 2pm and it will be strictly for a few people," Mutsvangwa said.Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said all World Health Organisation guidelines would be followed at Shiri's burial at the national shrine, with a few people in attendance.Usually, burial of national heroes is in the morning, but Shiri will be buried in the afternoon after a church service tomorrow.The Shiri family spokesperson Nimrod Chikerema said a church service would be held in the morning before the burial.Some family members told NewsDay that they suspected that Shiri had died of poisoning after he started vomiting severely on Sunday while doctors who attended to him also suspected poisoning.