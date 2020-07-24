Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

#31July mass protests situation in Bulawayo

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
A convoy of armed police and army vehicles drove all over Bulawayo Central Business District on Friday morning monitoring if there is any activity in the city.

The operation was to thwart any sign of mass protest which were hyped throughout the month resulting in the arrest of journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.


All business is closed in Bulawayo just Supermarkets which are opened but customers are not available.


ZUPCO buses operating but with no passengers and police at roadblock requesting the usual documents.

Habbakuk Trust has reported that Pumula East shops are open, four police officers using a kombi are guarding the shops. Generally, people are moving around.



Source - Byo24News

