'Perrance Shiri died after repenting of Gukurahundi sins'

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Former 5th Brigade Commander Perrance Shiri repented of his involvement in commanding the notorious 5th Brigade that killed more than 20 000 Zimbabweans from Matabeleland and Midlands.

A WikiLeaks cable that was classified by former United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe James D. McGee reveals the matter.

The Ambassador classified the conversation after he was told the repentance of Shiri by the late ZPRA Supremo Dumiso Dabengwa.

Read the extract of the cable below:

2008 March 13, 13:25 (Thursday)
Canonical ID: 08HARARE200_a
Current Classification: SECRET
Classified By: Ambassador James D. McGee for reason 1.4 (d)

Perence Shiri, Commander of the Air Force, had long been critical of Mugabe's leadership and his unwillingness to permit change within ZANU-PF. He had repented of his role in Gukurahundi, the Matabeleland massacres instigated by Mugabe in the early 1980s. Defense Forces Commander Constantine Chiwenga, on the other hand, was so corrupt that "he would rather sink with the ship than oppose the captain."

(NOTE: Chiwenga recently told The Standard newspaper that elections are coming and the army will not support or salute sell-outs and agents of the West before, during and after the presidential elections)



Source - Byo24News

