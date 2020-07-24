News / National
19 COVID-19 patients risk death...soldiers block driver from supplying oxygen
Nineteen Coronavirus patients risks dying at a Harare medical institution after soldiers blocked an oxygen delivery company to deliver the consignment.
The soldiers are currently doing an operation to block suspected #July protestors.
The incident was reported by former journalist and Ntaional Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire who said, "Receiving reports there is a medical facility in Arundel needing urgent oxygen supplies. They have 19 Covid patients, they need bulk medical oxygen,but driver from a supplier (a big reputable company) has been turned back home by soldiers. If these patients pass on, isn't ED culpable?"
Zimbabwe currently has 3092 confirmed cases, including 924 recoveries and fifty three (53) deaths.
The most depressing tweet so far. Why is this happening to us? https://t.co/6LMN9xFuqI— Simiso (@mlevu28) July 31, 2020
Source - Byo24News