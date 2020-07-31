News / National
BREAKING: MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested
MDC Alliance Secretary for Communications Advocate Fadzai Mahere has been arrested in Harare for participating in the much-hyped #31July protests.
Mahere was arrested live on Camera when she was doing a Facebook Live video.
MDC Vice President Tendai Biti said, "It appears that the desperate regime is now arresting citizens wily nily. They appear to have picked up Tsitsi Dangarembgwa, our spokesperson Mahere and others. The right to peacefully demonstrate is codified in our constitution."
This is a developing story…
