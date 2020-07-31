Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

by Mandla Ndlovu
31 Jul 2020 at 12:01hrs | Views
MDC Alliance Secretary for Communications Advocate Fadzai Mahere has been arrested in Harare for participating in the much-hyped #31July protests.

Mahere was arrested live on Camera when she was doing a Facebook Live video.

MDC Vice President Tendai Biti said, "It appears that the desperate regime is now arresting citizens wily nily. They appear to have picked up Tsitsi Dangarembgwa, our spokesperson Mahere and others. The right to peacefully demonstrate is codified in our constitution."

This is a developing story…



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SA based couple donates PPEs to Ezra Tshisa Sibanda Initiative

12 mins ago | 22 Views

Chamisa advisers must resign, says Mpofu

14 mins ago | 68 Views

We are tired of being abused: Sikhala

16 mins ago | 83 Views

'Mnangagwa enforces Gukurahundi terror tactics'

59 mins ago | 250 Views

WATCH: Armed police and army vehicles storm Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 1611 Views

July 31 widens Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

3 hrs ago | 2680 Views

Shutdown continues amid tension

3 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Doctors scoff at Mnangagwa plea

3 hrs ago | 961 Views

July 31 exposed Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Mwonzora's fight with Chamisa not personal

3 hrs ago | 1236 Views

4 die in road accident

3 hrs ago | 1034 Views

NRZ top managers fired

3 hrs ago | 895 Views

A passport is a privilege in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

I do not know that Shiri was a hero

3 hrs ago | 1394 Views

CIO bosses violated the constitution

3 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabweans still have a right to protest

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Massive mealie meal and bread shortage looming in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Covid-19 delays jatropha energy project comeback

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

ZSE reopens amid $240m loss

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Ex-DeMbare boss dies

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Musona strikes ahead of season kickoff

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Dangarembga arrest triggers global storm

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Decaying infrastructure drags Zimbabwe to Stone Age

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Abductions rock region

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Elderly barred from funerals

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Fake fertilisers floods the market

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Violent clampdown unmasks Mnangagwa's govt

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

How white farmers clinched US$3,5 billion deal

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Tajamuka/Sesjikile leader explains no-show at #31July protests

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Gwanda miners disarm police to release friend

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Borehole drilling scam surfaces

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chamisa's MDC, an American Trojan horse

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Luveve residents hit back at BCC

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zupco fares up 100%

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Highlanders seek free use of BF

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

'Anger can be a symptom of some mental illness'

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mahere and other political activists granted bail

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zacc targets Gweru City Council

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bulawayo water charges up by 2 000%

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

'60 arrested, 16 injured in #31July protests'

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zesa boss suspended over graft allegations

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa a fool, says Julius Malema

3 hrs ago | 813 Views

13 arrests as army, police quash demo

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

MDC supporters under siege in Harare South

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

British MP calls for more sanctions against Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Woman commits suicide over sadza

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Essential service workers bemoan delays at checkpoints

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Exiled Zipra ex-combatants slam Shiri

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

In Zimbabwe, no one can breathe

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Compensating white farmers hypocritical, says Zapu

4 hrs ago | 41 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days