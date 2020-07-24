Tsitsi Dangarembga 'arrested'

News / National

by BBC/AFP

Arrested! At Borrowdale. Ope it will be OK — Tsitsi Dangarembga (@efie41209591) July 31, 2020

Sitting in the floor. pic.twitter.com/GXTbg6lxFW — Tsitsi Dangarembga (@efie41209591) July 31, 2020

Award-winning Zimbabwean novelist, filmmaker, Gender and cultural activist Tsitsi Dangarembga has tweeted that she has been arrested in the capital, Harare.The AFP news agency reports that one of its photographers witnessed the arrest. It says that she, along with another person, was taken by police while protesting in a suburb of the city. The other detainee has been identified as Julie Barnes.The writer tweeted a picture of the two of them after they were picked up.Security forces have been patrolling the streets ahead of a planned anti-government demonstration and Harare and other major cities are largely deserted.Dangarembga, who just this week was included on the Booker Prize long-list for her novel This Mournable Body, is known for her criticism of the government.The government has warned that demonstrations will be treated as insurrection and severely dealt with.The opposition politician who called the protest is in detention, charged with inciting violence.