3 'abducted' MDC ladies and their lawyer arrested

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Police in Harare have arrested opposition activists MP Joana Mamombe and activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova on their way to report at Central police station as part of their bail conditions.Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights have strongly condemned the arrest and detention.They were arrested near ZANU PF headquarters on their way to Central.ZLHR said, "Detention of our lawyer Obey Mashava is strongly condemned, he must be released forthwith together with his clients on their way to fulfill their bail conditions. We also strongly condemn wanton assault of Chimbiri by a soldier."Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana said he is not happy that the case of the trio was postponed to September."Sad to hear that the trial for the 3 accused of faking their own abduction is struggling to start because of a reported Covid19 related death in one of the law firms involved. May the soul of the deceased rest in peace. The State is ready for the trial to proceed to its finality." Mangwana posted on Twitter.