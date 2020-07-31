News / National
Zimbabwe Army Spokesperson Colonel Mugwisi dies
31 Jul 2020 at 13:58hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Director for Public Relations Colonel Everson Mugwisi has died.
Mugwisi has been battling with an undisclosed illness for a while and had taken leave.
Mugwisi was nick-named Snake Charmer in some media quarters because of his way he handled difficult question from journalist with ease.
The military is yet to issue an official statement.
This page will be updated as the story develops….
Mugwisi has been battling with an undisclosed illness for a while and had taken leave.
Mugwisi was nick-named Snake Charmer in some media quarters because of his way he handled difficult question from journalist with ease.
This page will be updated as the story develops….
Source - Byo24News