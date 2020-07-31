Zimbabwe Army Spokesperson Colonel Mugwisi dies

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

This page will be updated as the story develops….

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Director for Public Relations Colonel Everson Mugwisi has died.Mugwisi has been battling with an undisclosed illness for a while and had taken leave.Mugwisi was nick-named Snake Charmer in some media quarters because of his way he handled difficult question from journalist with ease.The military is yet to issue an official statement.