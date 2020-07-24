Coronavirus kills Top CIO Boss

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Online publication Zimmorning Post has reported that the deadly Coronavirus has claimed the life Provincial Intelligence Officer in the Counterintelligence branch of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), Joseph MbwanyoHe passed away on Friday morning.According to the paper, Mbwanyo died after having tested for Coronavirus.In the past 7 days Zimbabwe has lost prominent persons including Keith Guzah, Norman Mataruka, Sam Malaba, Perrance Shiri and Colonel Mugwisi.