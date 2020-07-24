PHOTOS: Burial of Gukurahundi Commander Perrance Shiri

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former 5th Brigade Commander Perrance Shiri has been buried at the National Shrine. His burial was attended by very few people who observed social distance in accordance with the World Health Organisation standards.He had tested positive of Coronavirus.Shiri was agriculture minister after retiring as Air Force commander in 2017, having plotted with other military commanders to topple the late former president Robert Mugabe.President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over the burial.