Zimbabwe's COVID-19 deaths jump to 53

News / National

by Staff reporter

Fifty-three people have so far succumbed to Covid-19, although 924 have recovered from the disease, an update released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care last night shows."Today (yesterday), we report the results of 12 deaths which occurred from July 13 to 20, 2020 in the community and on admission to casualty departments at Parirenyatwa and Sally Mugabe hospitals after investigations and post-mortem were done. "These include nine males and two females all from Harare and had respiratory symptoms. Their PCR tests came out positive. The death from Midlands Province is of a male aged 58," said the Ministry of Health.Yesterday, 213 cases tested positive with 205 being local transmissions and eight being returnees from South Africa. This saw the total number of confirmed cases jumping to 3 092 since March 20 when Covid-19 broke out in Zimbabwe.A cumulative 129 899 tests have been done so far.