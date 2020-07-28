News / National
'Abducted Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew detained by CIO at Mgnet House'
2 hrs ago | Views
ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew Tawanda Muchehiwa has been detained at the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation offices in Bulawayo after being abducted by state agents on Thursday, Professor Jonathan Moyo has revealed.
Posting a picture of the victim on twitter Moyo said, "This young man, Tawanda Muchehiwa - who is a nephew of @Mathuthu - was abducted by Mnangagwa's Ferret Security Team yesterday in Bulawayo and is being illegally held incommunicado at Magnet House, #CIO offices that were illegally seized from Zapu by Mnangagwa during gukurahundi!"
Meanwhile, Bulawayo lawyer Nqobani Sithole has filed a habeas corpus application to compel police to produce my Muchehiwa.
The matter has been set down for 10 AM Saturday
At Bulawayo High Court, lawyer Nqobani Sithole has filed a habeas corpus application to compel police to produce my nephew Tawanda Muchehiwa who was abducted by state security agents on Thursday, and whose whereabouts remain unknown. Matter set down for 10AM Saturday #FreeTawanda pic.twitter.com/8nwG1MXihR— Mduduzi Mathuthu (@Mathuthu) July 31, 2020
Source - Byo24News