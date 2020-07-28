News / National
WATCH: Chiwenga tells of his thieving days with Perrance Shiri
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa, his two deputies and several cabinet ministers and senior government officials visited the Harare home of the late lands and agriculture minister Air Chief Marshal (Rtd) Perrance Shiri this Thursday.
Addressing mourners, Mnangagwa revealed that the hardworking ministers and independence war commander had succumbed to the #Covid-19 pandemic.
Long-time friend Vice President General (Rtd) Constantino Chiwenga recalled his mission school antics with his war-time comrade bringing some light-hearted moments to the sombre atmosphere.
Watch the Vice President's remarks below:
Source - zbc