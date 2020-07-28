Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's COVID-19 death toll jumps to 76

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
COVID-19 cases continue to rise daily in Zimbabwe with the total number of people who have tested positive since March standing at 3 169 Friday.

The death toll also rose to 67 after 14 new deaths were recorded on the day, the Health Ministry confirmed in its daily Covid-19 update.

"Seventy-seven cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Friday). These include 67 local cases and 10 returnees, South Africa (7) Botswana (3) who have been isolated," the ministry said.

"Today (Friday) we report the results of 14 deaths which occurred from 26-31 July 2020 in the community and on admission to casualty departments at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and other hospitals after investigations and postmortems were done.

"These include 11 males and three females from Harare, Mashonaland West, Manicaland and Bulawayo provinces and has respiratory compatible with Covid-19 and PCR tests came positive for Covid-19.

"As at 31 July, Zimbabwe had 3 169 confirmed cases, including 1 004 recoveries 67 deaths," the ministry added.

Source - newzimbabwe

