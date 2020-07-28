Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Border jumper's death triggers panic

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Villagers in Makakhavhule area in Ward 6 here are panicking after a 51-year man who illegally returned from South Africa died and they suspect he was infected with Covid-19.

The local Covid-19 taskforce is now conducting investigations into the case. It is reported that the man returned from Musina, South Africa, by paddling across the Limpopo River.

A source said the man had been staying in South Africa for the last three weeks until his return on Thursday evening.

"He arrived around 9 pm and was ferried from the crossing point with eight other border jumpers by a local transporter," said the source.

"Upon arrival at his house at Makakhavhule Primary school, he started complaining of chest pains. His relative then notified health authorities who upon arrival found him already dead. The matter was referred to the Covid-19 Taskforce for further management".

Beitbridge District Civil Protection Unit chairperson, Mrs Sikhangazile Mafu-Moyo who also leads the local Covid-19 taskforce, said the death was now under investigation. "Yes we received such a report and officials from the Ministry of Health and Child Care are seized with investigations into that death," she said.

The Herald is reliably informed that authorities are now tracing the man's contacts who live in the same village. The Herald is reliably informed that authorities are now tracing the man's contacts who live in the same village.

The incident comes a few days after two brothers who tested positive for Covid-19 escaped from isolation in Beitbridge and went to Madaulo village in the same district where they infected eight children aged under 15.

The smuggling of people and goods has drastically increased at Zimbabwe and South Africa's borderline after the only land border (Beitbridge) was closed to non-essential human traffic to contain the spread of Covid-19. However, many people wanting to avoid the mandatory quarantine are now snealing across the river at River Ranch, Tshivhara, Panda Mine, Mai Maria, Gate 2, and Musetshe area.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Death is Upon Us', The Question is Who is Next?

23 mins ago | 102 Views

1893 MHRRM on Perence Smallboy Chikerema Shiri's death

26 mins ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwean protesters in Cape Town dispersed by police

1 hr ago | 374 Views

Master Ndo unmasked

1 hr ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa begs health workers

1 hr ago | 425 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tells off Malema

1 hr ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 death toll jumps to 76

1 hr ago | 384 Views

Hope for Zimbabwe as coronavirus Covid-19 is not the end of the world

2 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mnangagwa staves off threat to his rule for now

14 hrs ago | 6836 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga tells of his thieving days with Perrance Shiri

15 hrs ago | 9431 Views

'Abducted Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew detained by CIO at Mgnet House'

15 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Zimbabwe declares 12 new Covid-19 deaths previously missed

15 hrs ago | 2730 Views

Zimbabwe businesses closed, streets deserted on day of protests

15 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Zimbabwe remains our partner, claims US

15 hrs ago | 2842 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 deaths jump to 53

15 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Zimbabweans stuck in SA just got a last-second reprieve – and 3 more months to leave

15 hrs ago | 1978 Views

White Compensation; How about ZAPU Properties?

17 hrs ago | 959 Views

PHOTOS: Burial of Gukurahundi Commander Perrance Shiri

18 hrs ago | 4762 Views

Coronavirus kills Top CIO Boss

19 hrs ago | 9858 Views

Zimbabwe Army Spokesperson Colonel Mugwisi dies

19 hrs ago | 6769 Views

FULL TEXT: General Sibusiso Moyo showers rare praises on Perrance Shiri

20 hrs ago | 4042 Views

3 'abducted' MDC ladies and their lawyer arrested

21 hrs ago | 3424 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga 'arrested'

21 hrs ago | 3524 Views

BREAKING: MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

21 hrs ago | 5946 Views

Israel Dube: Mnangagwa and Mliswa are not Mashonaland: Mashonaland is not mourning the death of Perrance Shiri

22 hrs ago | 3136 Views

'Mnangagwa urinates on the graves of Zimbabwe's heroes' Malema says

22 hrs ago | 5343 Views

19 COVID-19 patients risk death...soldiers block driver from supplying oxygen

22 hrs ago | 1948 Views

'Perrance Shiri died after repenting of Gukurahundi sins'

23 hrs ago | 5139 Views

#31July mass protests situation in Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 16033 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days