Speeding scotch cart kills minor

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A 4-YEAR-OLD boy was run over by a speeding Scotch cart he was travelling in at Jenami village on Thursday.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a fatal road accident where Saviour Nyathi(4) was run over by a speeding cart he was travelling in," Mundembe said.

It is further alleged that the speeding ox-drawn cart which was being driven by Perenai Nyathi hit a log and overturned thereby throwing the deceased away.

It kept moving and run over Saviour thereby killing him on the spot.

Police warned villagers to lead ox-drawn carts to avoid speeding.



Source - Byo24News

