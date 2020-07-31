Speeding scotch cart kills minor

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 4-YEAR-OLD boy was run over by a speeding Scotch cart he was travelling in at Jenami village on Thursday.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm a fatal road accident where Saviour Nyathi(4) was run over by a speeding cart he was travelling in," Mundembe said.It is further alleged that the speeding ox-drawn cart which was being driven by Perenai Nyathi hit a log and overturned thereby throwing the deceased away.It kept moving and run over Saviour thereby killing him on the spot.Police warned villagers to lead ox-drawn carts to avoid speeding.