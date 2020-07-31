Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Illegal miner defies lockdown dies

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A Chiweshe illegal miner who defied the country's lockdown regulations and went to pan for gold at a disused mine shaft in Chiweshe died on Friday after the shaft collapsed.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Chiweshe where an illegal gold miner  Takaedza Panasa of Jeke village, Chief Chiweshe died after a mine shaft collapsed on him," Mundembe said.

Allegations are that the now deceased Panasa shouted for help when the shaft collapsed on him and a passerby Elvis Gombera helped to retrieve him.

He sustained head injuries and died on his way to Howard hospital.

The police said it is worrisome to note that illegal gold miners continue to defy lockdown and prospect for gold in disused shafts which pose danger to their lives.



Source - Byo24News

