PHOTOS: Abducted Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew found badly tortured

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Tawanda Muchehiwa the nephew of ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu who was abducted ZRP on Thursday has been found.

Pictures of Muchehiwa who semms to be badly injured have circulated all over social media.


On Saturday  the High Court ordered ZRP to produce him alive in 72 hours after lawyer Nqobani Sithole filed an urgent chamber application appealing to the court to order ZRP to produce him.

Commenting on the developments, Arts guru Raisedon Baya said, "The abduction, torture & then dumping of young Tawanda Muchehiwa sounds exactly like the story of Lionel Nkosi who was taken, tortured at Hillside dams then dumped in the middle of the night at ZITF. Nkosi was so frightened he packed his bags & left the country for good."



Source - Byo24News

