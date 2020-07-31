PHOTOS: Abducted Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew found badly tortured

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Thank God young Tawanda Muchehiwa was dumped by his captors in the middle of the night.



He is badly injured and needs urgent medical treatment#Zimbabwe must stop these needless abductions and torture of activists.



Tawanda Muchehiwa the nephew of ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu who was abducted ZRP on Thursday has been found.Pictures of Muchehiwa who semms to be badly injured have circulated all over social media.On Saturday the High Court ordered ZRP to produce him alive in 72 hours after lawyer Nqobani Sithole filed an urgent chamber application appealing to the court to order ZRP to produce him.Commenting on the developments, Arts guru Raisedon Baya said, "The abduction, torture & then dumping of young Tawanda Muchehiwa sounds exactly like the story of Lionel Nkosi who was taken, tortured at Hillside dams then dumped in the middle of the night at ZITF. Nkosi was so frightened he packed his bags & left the country for good."