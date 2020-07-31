Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe in top 10 best wildlife conservation destinations

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE is one of the 10 countries in the world with the best wildlife conservation methods, according to a research by Oxford University's Wildlife Conservation Research Unit in partnership with Panthera.

Oxford is a research university based in England, while Panthera is a US-based organisation devoted exclusively to the conservation of the world's 40 wild cat species and their ecosystems.

Researchers found that wildlife destinations in Africa dominated the list of high performers, while many affluent countries are not doing a lot to preserve game.

The recognition of the country's outstanding conservation efforts coincided with World Ranger Day on Friday (July 31), but this year's commemorations were low key due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The other nine countries that make up the top 10 list are Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Canada, Bhutan, Central African Republic and Norway.

The study acknowledged that in Zimbabwe, the protection of wildlife is a national priority.

"It has Government-assigned vast game reserves dedicated solely to wildlife. As such, locals were removed from the areas and hunting was prohibited to let the wildlife populations there flourish.

"A total of 13 percent of Zimbabwe's land is protected and is managed by the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks). They now have a total of nine recreational parks, 10 national parks, four safari areas, three sanctuaries, and four big botanical gardens."

ZimParks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo told The Sunday Mail that the research was an affirmation of the country's outstanding conservation efforts.

"There is enough evidence that as a wildlife management authority we are doing something right. The endorsement from Oxford  . . . could not have come at a better time," he said.

"We have always said the booming wildlife population in the country is a result of good management practices. Going forward, we need to do more to ensure that rural communities that share borders with these animals are benefiting.

"With this Civid-19-induced lockdown, we need more resources for law enforcement, reacting to problem animal reports and research. But without doubt our animals are in good hands.

"In fact, most of the countries that criticise us have poached their animals to extinction."

The study ranks 152 countries on a Megafauna Conservation Index (MCI), which is a composite of three elements: the proportion of land occupied by megafauna in a country; the percentage of the megafauna habitat that is strictly protected; and the percentage of gross domestic product devoted to funding for domestic and international conservation efforts.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Colonel Mugwisi buried

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Shiri, Tuku connection revealed

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Zanu-PF's Cleveria Chizema

5 mins ago | 26 Views

Mum migrates leaving three fatherless children alone with no food

39 mins ago | 284 Views

PHOTOS: Abducted Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew found badly tortured

54 mins ago | 436 Views

Zimbabwe govt to recruit more nurses

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Lavish party from hell triggers Covid-19 panic after two deaths

1 hr ago | 560 Views

Govt makes it mandatory to test all corpses for Covid-19, virus kills 14 people in one week

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains are still in a London Museum as she is insulted by Ryton Dzimiri

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zesa chairperson suspended and banned

2 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message

2 hrs ago | 616 Views

Hospitals should not demand Covid-19 certificate before admitting patients

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Appoint Chiwenga as health minister to tackle Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Zimbabwe election system free and fair and adopted by the world.

12 hrs ago | 2570 Views

Illegal miner defies lockdown dies

12 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Speeding scotch cart kills minor

12 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga freed

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days