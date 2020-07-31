Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Exiled Zipra ex-combatants slam Shiri

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
FORMER Zipra cadres yesterday said they were still bitter with the late Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri because he commandeered the North Korea-trained 5th Brigade military unit that committed atrocities in the Matabeleland and Midlands regions in the mid-1980s.

Shiri, who is the former Air Force of Zimbabwe boss, died on Wednesday morning and was buried at the National Heroes' Acre in Harare yesterday.

He commanded the 5th Brigade deployed by the late former President Robert Mugabe "to deal with a dissident insurgency" in the Matebeleland and Midlands provinces, which killed over 20 000 people, according to the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe.

"As Zipra ex-combatants based in foreign countries due to the hooliganism and unethical behaviour conducted by an army commanded by Shiri, we are not saddened by his death; neither do we consider him as a cadre," Zipra Veterans Association secretary Petros Sibanda said in a statement.

"We lost families, comrades and colleagues over the operations of 5th Brigade headed by Bigboy Chikerema (aka Perrance Shiri). Today, we are shell-shocked to learn from the President of Zimbabwe (Emmerson Mnangagwa) that Perrance Shiri was a great commander.

"This is utter nonsense. How on earth do you declare a commander of warlords a hero. Someone who masterminded the death of more than 20 000 people unarmed civilians?"

The Zipra cadres said they would put it to Mnangagwa that they abandoned their families, hard-earned independence because of the 5th Brigade Gukurahundi massacres masterminded by him working with Shiri.

"We doubt very much that he was an indeed trained soldier because a trained soldier is driven by high levels of human dignity, respect, over and above, he is selfless and protects the citizens of the country with high agility," Zipra said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

In Zimbabwe, no one can breathe

55 secs ago | 0 Views

Compensating white farmers hypocritical, says Zapu

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 best wildlife conservation destinations

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Colonel Mugwisi buried

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Shiri, Tuku connection revealed

9 mins ago | 15 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Zanu-PF's Cleveria Chizema

10 mins ago | 64 Views

Mum migrates leaving three fatherless children alone with no food

44 mins ago | 355 Views

PHOTOS: Abducted Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew found badly tortured

59 mins ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe govt to recruit more nurses

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Lavish party from hell triggers Covid-19 panic after two deaths

1 hr ago | 611 Views

Govt makes it mandatory to test all corpses for Covid-19, virus kills 14 people in one week

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains are still in a London Museum as she is insulted by Ryton Dzimiri

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zesa chairperson suspended and banned

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message

2 hrs ago | 647 Views

Hospitals should not demand Covid-19 certificate before admitting patients

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Appoint Chiwenga as health minister to tackle Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Zimbabwe election system free and fair and adopted by the world.

12 hrs ago | 2578 Views

Illegal miner defies lockdown dies

12 hrs ago | 2093 Views

Speeding scotch cart kills minor

12 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga freed

14 hrs ago | 2039 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days