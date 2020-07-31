Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman commits suicide over sadza

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
VILLAGERS in Nyakudya village, Bindura, are in shock after a 19-year-old woman committed suicide following a dispute with her husband over sadza.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Bindura where Clara Phiri of Nyakudya village took her life after a misunderstanding with her husband Biggie Chakorwa (32)," Mundembe said.

Allegations are that Chakorwa refused to go to the grinding meal where he had been sent by his wife.

She, instead, went to the grinding meal and prepared sadza, but denied her husband the staple food as punishment for refusing to go to the grinding mill.

Chakorwa did not confront his wife over being denied food and simply went to bed.

Shocked by her husband's reaction, Phiri consumed a tobacco pesticide and was rushed to Bindura District Hospital after complaining of a stomach ache. She was pronounced dead upon admission.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC supporters under siege in Harare South

8 secs ago | 0 Views

British MP calls for more sanctions against Mnangagwa

33 secs ago | 0 Views

Essential service workers bemoan delays at checkpoints

1 min ago | 0 Views

Exiled Zipra ex-combatants slam Shiri

2 mins ago | 1 Views

In Zimbabwe, no one can breathe

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Compensating white farmers hypocritical, says Zapu

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 best wildlife conservation destinations

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Colonel Mugwisi buried

10 mins ago | 19 Views

Shiri, Tuku connection revealed

11 mins ago | 29 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Zanu-PF's Cleveria Chizema

12 mins ago | 85 Views

Mum migrates leaving three fatherless children alone with no food

46 mins ago | 375 Views

PHOTOS: Abducted Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew found badly tortured

1 hr ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe govt to recruit more nurses

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Lavish party from hell triggers Covid-19 panic after two deaths

1 hr ago | 623 Views

Govt makes it mandatory to test all corpses for Covid-19, virus kills 14 people in one week

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains are still in a London Museum as she is insulted by Ryton Dzimiri

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zesa chairperson suspended and banned

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message

2 hrs ago | 651 Views

Hospitals should not demand Covid-19 certificate before admitting patients

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Appoint Chiwenga as health minister to tackle Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Zimbabwe election system free and fair and adopted by the world.

12 hrs ago | 2580 Views

Illegal miner defies lockdown dies

12 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Speeding scotch cart kills minor

12 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga freed

14 hrs ago | 2040 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days