Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC supporters under siege in Harare South

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
MDC Alliance members in Harare South yesterday came under attack from Zanu-PF youths, the second time inside a week, with their buildings being destroyed.

Youths led by Zanu-PF district secretary for transport Nicholas Hamadziripi continued from where they left on Wednesday, destroying homes and offices of MDC activists at Retreat Farm despite several police reports.

Terrence Kumbula, an MDC activist and his colleagues were accused by the Zanu-PF youths of building their structures on an area reserved for railway infrastructure.

Kumbula reported the matter on Wednesday at Waterfalls Police Station under RRB4454384, but no arrests were made. Yesterday, the Zanu-PF youths allegedly visited the area again and destroyed more infrastructure. Kumbula said he reported the matter again at Waterfalls Police Station under RRB4454429 and was escorted to the scene by the police, but no arrests were made.

"We have come under attack again by Zanu-PF youths. They destroyed our office furniture, window panes and building infrastructure. We reported them again and we proceeded to the scene with the police, but no arrests were made," Kumbula said.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was yet to get the report.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

British MP calls for more sanctions against Mnangagwa

39 secs ago | 0 Views

Woman commits suicide over sadza

1 min ago | 1 Views

Essential service workers bemoan delays at checkpoints

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Exiled Zipra ex-combatants slam Shiri

2 mins ago | 1 Views

In Zimbabwe, no one can breathe

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Compensating white farmers hypocritical, says Zapu

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 best wildlife conservation destinations

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Colonel Mugwisi buried

10 mins ago | 20 Views

Shiri, Tuku connection revealed

11 mins ago | 29 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Zanu-PF's Cleveria Chizema

12 mins ago | 85 Views

Mum migrates leaving three fatherless children alone with no food

46 mins ago | 375 Views

PHOTOS: Abducted Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew found badly tortured

1 hr ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe govt to recruit more nurses

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Lavish party from hell triggers Covid-19 panic after two deaths

1 hr ago | 624 Views

Govt makes it mandatory to test all corpses for Covid-19, virus kills 14 people in one week

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains are still in a London Museum as she is insulted by Ryton Dzimiri

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zesa chairperson suspended and banned

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message

2 hrs ago | 651 Views

Hospitals should not demand Covid-19 certificate before admitting patients

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Appoint Chiwenga as health minister to tackle Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Zimbabwe election system free and fair and adopted by the world.

12 hrs ago | 2580 Views

Illegal miner defies lockdown dies

12 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Speeding scotch cart kills minor

12 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga freed

14 hrs ago | 2040 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days