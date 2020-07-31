Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'60 arrested, 16 injured in #31July protests'

by newzimbabwe
51 secs ago | Views
AT least 60 people were arrested by police ahead and during foiled citizen protests of July 31 while 16 were injured and had to seek medical attention, a human rights lawyers group has reported.

Among those arrested is the national convener of the protest, Jacob Ngarivhume who is president of Transform Zimbabwe and freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

The two are in remand prison after they were denied bail. Also arrested on the day of the protests were MDC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere as well as renowned author and film director Tsitsi Dangarembga.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed the arrests.

"At least 60 people have been arrested ahead of or during #31July protest," ZLHR said in a statement.

"They include Hopewell Chin'ono, Jacob Ngarivhume and Fadzayi Mahere, amongst others. 16 people were injured requiring medical attention. Peaceful protest is a human right."

Most of the arrests took place Friday in Harare and Bulawayo and some of the protesters were assaulted while in police custody.

The arrested protesters appeared in court Saturday and were granted bail varying from $2 000 to $5 000.

"It is deplorable how Terry Guta and Loveridge Chinzvende were abducted, heavily tortured, surrendered to the police who did not bother to arrest the people who had tortured them but proceeded to charge them. This shows that there is no rule of law in Zimbabwe."

Those who were arrested with Mahere in Mt Pleasant, Harare include Simon Drury, Tinashe Murapatsa, Nyasha Musendu, Josee Lots, Jessica Drury and Tinotenda Muswe.

Also arrested last week is 32-year-old George Makonzo of Mwenezi in Masvingo province who was charged with criminal nuisance and incitement after he tweeted; "Hopewell will be remembered for the great job he is doing while those corrupt ones trying to run but they will have nowhere to run to. That day will come."

He was set free on a $1 000 bail by Mwenezi magistrate, Honest Musiiwa. His trial resumes on 27 August.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo water charges up by 2 000%

17 secs ago | 0 Views

Zesa boss suspended over graft allegations

1 min ago | 1 Views

Covid-19 kills 14 people in one week

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa a fool, says Julius Malema

3 mins ago | 1 Views

13 arrests as army, police quash demo

3 mins ago | 2 Views

MDC supporters under siege in Harare South

4 mins ago | 2 Views

British MP calls for more sanctions against Mnangagwa

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Woman commits suicide over sadza

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Essential service workers bemoan delays at checkpoints

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Exiled Zipra ex-combatants slam Shiri

6 mins ago | 4 Views

In Zimbabwe, no one can breathe

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Compensating white farmers hypocritical, says Zapu

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 best wildlife conservation destinations

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Colonel Mugwisi buried

14 mins ago | 35 Views

Shiri, Tuku connection revealed

15 mins ago | 51 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Zanu-PF's Cleveria Chizema

15 mins ago | 137 Views

Mum migrates leaving three fatherless children alone with no food

50 mins ago | 416 Views

PHOTOS: Abducted Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew found badly tortured

1 hr ago | 570 Views

Zimbabwe govt to recruit more nurses

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Lavish party from hell triggers Covid-19 panic after two deaths

1 hr ago | 674 Views

Govt makes it mandatory to test all corpses for Covid-19, virus kills 14 people in one week

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains are still in a London Museum as she is insulted by Ryton Dzimiri

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zesa chairperson suspended and banned

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message

2 hrs ago | 661 Views

Hospitals should not demand Covid-19 certificate before admitting patients

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Appoint Chiwenga as health minister to tackle Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Zimbabwe election system free and fair and adopted by the world.

12 hrs ago | 2590 Views

Illegal miner defies lockdown dies

12 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Speeding scotch cart kills minor

12 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga freed

14 hrs ago | 2045 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days