Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo water charges up by 2 000%

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council could be forced to increase its water charges after the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) increased the tariffs for the Mtshabezi Dam raw water by close to 2 000 percent.

Mtshabezi Dam is one of the three operational dams supplying the city, with the second highest capacity after the local authority decommissioned three out of six dams due to dwindling water levels.

Residents are enduring a 144-hour a week water shedding schedule. In terms of the law Zinwa manages all bulk raw water reserves in the country.

According to a council report, Zinwa effected a 1 979 percent increase on the Mtshabezi Dam raw water. The water body increased the water charges from 29 cents per kilolitre to $6,18 per kilolitre.

"Please be advised that the raw water tariff for Mtshabezi water will be reviewed to $6,18 per kilolitre . . . this has been necessitated by the general increase in prices with particular reference to electricity and spares for repairs and maintenance.

"The tariff will be reviewed after three months, if there are substantial movements of prices of critical inputs," reads a letter from Zinwa.

Following the increase, the local authority is considering to increase rates to peri-urban areas.

"When council supplies water to Zinwa, it would have added value to it such as treating and pumping. Thus, council's value addition should be over and above the cost of purchasing raw water. This talks to the need for council to review all its tariffs as costs keep increasing.

"If council is getting Mtshabezi raw water and pumping it to Mbalabala Barracks, it is incurring a loss of $4,55 per kilolitre. The loss suffered by council for raw water billed to Mbalabala Barracks in March and April 2020 amounts to $317 035," reads the report.

According to the report, the local authority has also since instructed its financial services department to work out the impact of the Zinwa price increase to the rest of the city with the aim of considering whether it was necessary to effect an increase.

If council affirms the tariffs increment, this will come after the local authority effected a 716 percent rates increment in its 2020 budget projections.

The local authority recently resolved to set up a crisis committee, comprising the finance and development and general purposes committee, that will be responsible for monitoring budget performance and take any action inclusive of rates increase without consulting residents, with the chamber secretary, Mrs Sikhangele Zhou, revealing that this was a strategy that was also implemented during the 2007-2008 financial year when the local currency was heavily eroded.

The city is grappling with a water shortage that has resulted in a tight water rationing which has seen most residential suburbs only receiving water only one day a week. Some suburbs will only receive water after the next rainy season provided the supply dams receive enough inflows.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'60 arrested, 16 injured in #31July protests'

51 secs ago | 0 Views

Zesa boss suspended over graft allegations

1 min ago | 1 Views

Covid-19 kills 14 people in one week

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa a fool, says Julius Malema

3 mins ago | 1 Views

13 arrests as army, police quash demo

3 mins ago | 2 Views

MDC supporters under siege in Harare South

4 mins ago | 2 Views

British MP calls for more sanctions against Mnangagwa

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Woman commits suicide over sadza

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Essential service workers bemoan delays at checkpoints

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Exiled Zipra ex-combatants slam Shiri

6 mins ago | 4 Views

In Zimbabwe, no one can breathe

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Compensating white farmers hypocritical, says Zapu

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 best wildlife conservation destinations

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Colonel Mugwisi buried

14 mins ago | 35 Views

Shiri, Tuku connection revealed

15 mins ago | 51 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Zanu-PF's Cleveria Chizema

15 mins ago | 137 Views

Mum migrates leaving three fatherless children alone with no food

50 mins ago | 417 Views

PHOTOS: Abducted Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew found badly tortured

1 hr ago | 570 Views

Zimbabwe govt to recruit more nurses

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Lavish party from hell triggers Covid-19 panic after two deaths

1 hr ago | 674 Views

Govt makes it mandatory to test all corpses for Covid-19, virus kills 14 people in one week

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains are still in a London Museum as she is insulted by Ryton Dzimiri

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zesa chairperson suspended and banned

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message

2 hrs ago | 661 Views

Hospitals should not demand Covid-19 certificate before admitting patients

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Appoint Chiwenga as health minister to tackle Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Zimbabwe election system free and fair and adopted by the world.

12 hrs ago | 2590 Views

Illegal miner defies lockdown dies

12 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Speeding scotch cart kills minor

12 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga freed

14 hrs ago | 2045 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days