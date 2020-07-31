Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Luveve residents hit back at BCC

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
RESIDENTs in Luveve, Bulawayo have castigated the city council for claiming that the typhoid and dysentery that recently hit the suburb has now being contained, with fewer cases being recorded in the past couple of weeks.

The city was hit by the outbreak of the diarrhoeal diseases during the two months which has seen 13 people succumb to the water-borne diseases after 2 000 cases were reported. The local authority blamed the outbreak on obsolete infrastructure and residents' failure to disinfect their water storage containers.

Two weeks ago, the local authority's director of health service, Dr Edwin Sibanda said the number of those that were being affected was now gradually going down with the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo also confirming the city was now containing the outbreak.

However, Luveve residents have hit back at the local authority claiming BCC was not being sincere pertaining the outbreak.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association Luveve chairperson, Mr Ndaba Ngoma claimed as a starting point the local authority was not being honest about the figures of those that were affected and those that had succumbed to the outbreak. He said as residents they kept their own record book of all the cases and deaths which did not tally with what was being claimed by BCC.

"Our books clearly state that 18 people died from this outbreak, even the local councillor is aware of this, we wonder why council is sticking to this 13, they can come to us and we will show them the figures and even take them to the families that lost their loved ones. My belief is that for this outbreak to be effectively handled there is need for transparency in this whole issue starting with the figures of those who were affected," said Mr Ngoma.

On whether the disease has now been contained, the residents' chairperson said it was difficult to tell because a majority of the residents were experiencing side-effects of the original illness.

"I know of a man who has failed to go to work for the past two months due to this outbreak, another 20-year-old man is struggling to excrete and has had doctors puncture a hole to the intestines to enable him to defecate.

"It is sad, of which our fear is that more people are not approaching the health authorities to seek medical attention hence there is need for council to take a more hands-on approach rather than rushing to claim they are containing the outbreak," said Mr Ngoma.

A couple of weeks ago BPRA filed a class action civil suit with the High Court suing the local authority for failing to provide safe water for consumption as required by the Urban Councils Act of Zimbabwe. The residents argued the local authority supplied the plaintiffs and residents with water contaminated with faecal matter, coliform bacteria and water that was visibly discoloured, mixed with solids, odoriferous and clearly unfit for human consumption.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zupco fares up 100%

37 secs ago | 1 Views

Highlanders seek free use of BF

1 min ago | 1 Views

'Anger can be a symptom of some mental illness'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mahere and other political activists granted bail

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zacc targets Gweru City Council

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo water charges up by 2 000%

4 mins ago | 5 Views

'60 arrested, 16 injured in #31July protests'

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Zesa boss suspended over graft allegations

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Covid-19 kills 14 people in one week

5 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa a fool, says Julius Malema

6 mins ago | 25 Views

13 arrests as army, police quash demo

7 mins ago | 12 Views

MDC supporters under siege in Harare South

7 mins ago | 8 Views

British MP calls for more sanctions against Mnangagwa

8 mins ago | 21 Views

Woman commits suicide over sadza

8 mins ago | 14 Views

Essential service workers bemoan delays at checkpoints

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Exiled Zipra ex-combatants slam Shiri

9 mins ago | 12 Views

In Zimbabwe, no one can breathe

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Compensating white farmers hypocritical, says Zapu

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 best wildlife conservation destinations

17 mins ago | 12 Views

Colonel Mugwisi buried

17 mins ago | 51 Views

Shiri, Tuku connection revealed

18 mins ago | 92 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Zanu-PF's Cleveria Chizema

19 mins ago | 177 Views

Mum migrates leaving three fatherless children alone with no food

53 mins ago | 454 Views

PHOTOS: Abducted Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew found badly tortured

1 hr ago | 608 Views

Zimbabwe govt to recruit more nurses

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Lavish party from hell triggers Covid-19 panic after two deaths

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

Govt makes it mandatory to test all corpses for Covid-19, virus kills 14 people in one week

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains are still in a London Museum as she is insulted by Ryton Dzimiri

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

Zesa chairperson suspended and banned

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message

2 hrs ago | 676 Views

Hospitals should not demand Covid-19 certificate before admitting patients

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Appoint Chiwenga as health minister to tackle Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Zimbabwe election system free and fair and adopted by the world.

12 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Illegal miner defies lockdown dies

12 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Speeding scotch cart kills minor

12 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga freed

14 hrs ago | 2048 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days